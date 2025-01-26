Ballentine Partners LLC Purchases New Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 78.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 4,844.4% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CarMax from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarMax

In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $837,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,292.26. This represents a 46.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 13,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,053,729.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,288. This represents a 57.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,598 shares of company stock worth $21,503,625. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Trading Up 0.9 %

CarMax stock opened at $82.72 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $65.83 and a one year high of $91.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.35 and its 200 day moving average is $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.71.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Profile

(Free Report)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

Featured Articles

