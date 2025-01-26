Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Regency Centers by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4.3% during the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 3.0% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment boosted its holdings in Regency Centers by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Price Performance

REG opened at $71.77 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $76.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.64.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.50). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $360.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 132.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on Regency Centers in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

