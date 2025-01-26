Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,459 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in FirstService during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in FirstService by 49.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FirstService in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on FirstService from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.67.

FirstService Price Performance

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $185.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 77.27 and a beta of 1.06. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of $141.26 and a 12 month high of $197.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.74.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. FirstService had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. FirstService’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

FirstService Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

