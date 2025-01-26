Ballentine Partners LLC Invests $214,000 in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,017 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $168,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 21.1% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BMRC opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $385.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.90 and a beta of 0.93. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $27.11.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $39.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.

