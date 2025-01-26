Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Stock Price Up 25% – Should You Buy?

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 25% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.35. 1,444,856 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 684,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.67 million, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09.
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
