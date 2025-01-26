Ballentine Partners LLC Invests $223,000 in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ELF. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,305,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,665,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,557,000 after buying an additional 59,248 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,432,000 after acquiring an additional 576,383 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,186,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,393,000 after acquiring an additional 61,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,558,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total value of $122,464.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,699 shares in the company, valued at $13,718,582.40. The trade was a 0.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total value of $72,928.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,474,172.80. The trade was a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,205 shares of company stock valued at $297,442. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 6.6 %

ELF stock opened at $110.63 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.50 and a 1-year high of $221.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.43 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELF has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.06.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

