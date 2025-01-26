Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Stake Lifted by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,914 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 45.0% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 82,352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com raised Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.11.

Shares of NYSE ASPN opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,150.65 and a beta of 2.14. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $33.15.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

