Ballentine Partners LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,872 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth $479,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $636,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after acquiring an additional 10,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

BWX Technologies stock opened at $127.64 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.48 and a 12 month high of $136.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on BWXT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BWX Technologies

About BWX Technologies

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.