Ballentine Partners LLC Invests $228,000 in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in HealthEquity by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in HealthEquity during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 418.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HQY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.71.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In related news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 8,250 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total value of $837,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,469 shares in the company, valued at $6,750,591.64. This trade represents a 11.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 1,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $99,847.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,642.40. The trade was a 21.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,289 shares of company stock worth $3,355,718 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of HQY opened at $106.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.39. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.01 and a 12-month high of $107.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 98.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.12). HealthEquity had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

HealthEquity Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

