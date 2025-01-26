Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,757,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,602 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 102.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,103 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,794,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,121,000 after purchasing an additional 24,967 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,608,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,338,000 after buying an additional 76,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,861,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VSCO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.55.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Down 1.6 %

VSCO stock opened at $37.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.14. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $48.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 44.74% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

