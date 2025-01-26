UMB Bank n.a. Has $33,000 Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 49.3% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at about $2,732,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 19.7% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 37,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,791,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CFR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.07.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $138.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.09 and a 12 month high of $147.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.63.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $518.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 47.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Phillip D. Green sold 14,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.96, for a total value of $1,980,829.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,026,597.08. The trade was a 13.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bobby Berman sold 3,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $442,842.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,550.91. The trade was a 11.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,864 shares of company stock worth $2,977,033. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.