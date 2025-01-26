Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Position Increased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 84.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KNX. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,729,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,146,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,878,000 after acquiring an additional 26,346 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 681.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 60,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 52,323 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 130,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 70,276 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $57.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.44. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 78.38, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 87.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KNX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 29,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $1,703,061.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ploeg David Vander sold 500 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $28,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,625.90. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

