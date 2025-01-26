UMB Bank n.a. Increases Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 68.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the second quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter valued at about $801,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Exelixis by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 63,352 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exelixis by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,425,000 after purchasing an additional 370,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 137.1% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 20,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 12,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $32.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.77. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $37.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.53.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 22.43%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXEL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exelixis from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Exelixis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $352,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,828,514.55. This represents a 3.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 25,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $709,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 580,325 shares in the company, valued at $16,475,426.75. This trade represents a 4.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,736 shares of company stock valued at $10,849,110 over the last quarter. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

