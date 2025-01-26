KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,087 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in KE during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of KE by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,211,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,155,000 after purchasing an additional 858,185 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $717,000. Finally, Headwater Capital Co Ltd purchased a new stake in KE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,052,000. 39.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of -0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.71. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $26.05.

Several research firms have weighed in on BEKE. Bank of America raised KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

