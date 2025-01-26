UMB Bank n.a. Grows Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,503,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,575,000 after purchasing an additional 954,202 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,074,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,014,000 after buying an additional 74,865 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 14.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,339,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,996,000 after buying an additional 431,659 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,265,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,984,000 after acquiring an additional 42,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 338.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,930,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REXR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $55.00 price target on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.42.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 1.8 %

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $40.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.06 and its 200 day moving average is $45.41. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $36.92 and a one year high of $54.76.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

