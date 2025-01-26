Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 9,605 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 9,957 shares.The stock last traded at $12.72 and had previously closed at $12.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GHLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Guild from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Guild in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Guild from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on Guild from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

The company has a market cap of $787.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHLD. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Guild by 11.9% during the third quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 653,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 69,603 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Guild by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 269,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 13,668 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guild during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Guild by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Guild by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

