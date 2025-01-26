Electronic Arts’ (EA) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $173.00 price objective on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.79.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 1.7 %

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $116.56 on Thursday. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $115.21 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $152.43 and a 200-day moving average of $148.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 19.54%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $395,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,969,926.99. The trade was a 4.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total value of $713,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,615 shares in the company, valued at $6,080,308.20. This represents a 10.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,986,385 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EA. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,390,418 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $193,727,000 after purchasing an additional 420,382 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,099,746 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $160,893,000 after buying an additional 373,730 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 858,840 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $123,484,000 after acquiring an additional 319,335 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 8,503.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 318,085 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $45,626,000 after purchasing an additional 314,388 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,154,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

