iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Trading Up 7.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) shot up 7.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.16. 6,683,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 15,722,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on IQ. Hsbc Global Res raised iQIYI from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.15 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of iQIYI from $3.00 to $2.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on iQIYI from $2.50 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.91.

iQIYI Trading Up 11.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.49.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. iQIYI had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 4.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iQIYI

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iQIYI in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 701,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in iQIYI in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

