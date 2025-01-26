Roth Mkm Has Lowered Expectations for Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Stock Price

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Roth Mkm from $158.00 to $134.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the game software company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $177.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Electronic Arts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.79.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EA

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

EA stock opened at $116.56 on Thursday. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $115.21 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.54%.

Insider Activity

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $150,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,251,897.70. The trade was a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $395,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,969,926.99. The trade was a 4.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $3,986,385. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.1% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.