Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $19.01 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,389 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 431,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 13,451 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 254,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 176,988 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 312,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 33,596 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 286,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 47,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 694,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,207,000 after purchasing an additional 13,315 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSCP opened at $20.66 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.63. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $20.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0703 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

