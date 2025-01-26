1,046 Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EPAM Systems by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in EPAM Systems by 4.3% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $252.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.50. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.43 and a 1 year high of $317.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on EPAM Systems from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Scotiabank upgraded EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Itau BBA Securities raised EPAM Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on EPAM Systems

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $237,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,132. This trade represents a 3.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total transaction of $1,733,629.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,890. This represents a 34.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,878 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.