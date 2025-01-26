Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (BATS:XVV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management owned about 0.10% of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Embree Financial Group purchased a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $46.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average is $44.35. The firm has a market cap of $298.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (XVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Sustainability Screened index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US large-caps caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities.

