Dakota Wealth Management Makes New $292,000 Investment in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Rambus during the second quarter valued at approximately $893,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 559.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 572,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,133,000 after purchasing an additional 486,078 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 163.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 97,993 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 60,733 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rambus news, Director Meera Rao sold 5,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $314,853.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,693,619.80. This represents a 15.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMBS. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Rambus in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Baird R W raised Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Rambus in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Rambus Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Rambus stock opened at $62.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11 and a beta of 1.23. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.00 and its 200 day moving average is $50.40.

Rambus Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

