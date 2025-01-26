Dakota Wealth Management Sells 1,782 Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIMS. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 2,173.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hims & Hers Health by 115.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 21.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 91.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hims & Hers Health

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,339 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $54,171.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,694.60. This trade represents a 1.36 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $331,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,487.87. The trade was a 7.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,258,406 shares of company stock valued at $34,513,657. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Stock Down 0.0 %

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $30.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.20 and a beta of 1.31. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $35.02.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.26. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $401.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health Profile

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.