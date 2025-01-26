Dakota Wealth Management Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vital Farms were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Vital Farms by 190.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 33,960 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 242.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 62,325 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 230.8% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 230,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 161,131 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 56,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on VITL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Vital Farms from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Vital Farms from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $1,684,456.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 613,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,115,595.02. This trade represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Kathryn Mckeon sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $517,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,222.24. The trade was a 21.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,202 shares of company stock valued at $7,855,957. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VITL opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.79. Vital Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $48.41.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.27 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Vital Farms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.