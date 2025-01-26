Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,775 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 16.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,545,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,721,000 after buying an additional 505,552 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 1,856.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 130,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 124,181 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,095,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 35,484 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 164.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 30,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EFSC opened at $56.43 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $37.28 and a twelve month high of $63.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $5,956,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,982. This trade represents a 70.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

