Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 87 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total transaction of $62,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,066,159.20. This trade represents a 0.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.42, for a total value of $256,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,040,626.50. This trade represents a 3.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,597 in the last three months. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Down 0.7 %

HURN opened at $125.07 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $131.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.54 and its 200 day moving average is $114.10.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. The company had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HURN. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

