Dakota Wealth Management Buys Shares of 19,220 SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth $193,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Sather Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SRH Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth about $462,000. 15.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STEW stock opened at $16.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79. SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $16.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This is an increase from SRH Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

