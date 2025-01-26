Dakota Wealth Management Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,321 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. DRW Securities LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 98.6% during the third quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 26,838 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $730,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 41,274 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 3,976.8% during the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 10,885 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $131.73 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.94 and a 12 month high of $139.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.29.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.40%.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EOG

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $76,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,185.56. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.