Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 42.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 45.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lantheus in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.86.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In other news, Director James H. Thrall sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $94,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,695.32. This represents a 2.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lantheus Stock Down 0.1 %

Lantheus stock opened at $97.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.11 and a 200-day moving average of $100.56. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $126.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.46.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

