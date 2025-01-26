Dakota Wealth Management Has $319,000 Position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Stride were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,616,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 72.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 827,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,594,000 after purchasing an additional 347,564 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stride by 51.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 929,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,326,000 after purchasing an additional 314,435 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Stride during the third quarter worth $21,044,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Stride by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 275,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,501,000 after buying an additional 222,165 shares during the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stride from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Stride from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Stride from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Stride Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:LRN opened at $119.43 on Friday. Stride, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.81 and a 12 month high of $120.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.10 and its 200 day moving average is $90.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.32.

Stride Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

