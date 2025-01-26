Dakota Wealth Management Buys Shares of 28,500 Cayson Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CAPN)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cayson Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CAPN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Dakota Wealth Management owned approximately 0.36% of Cayson Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Cayson Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of CAPN stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. Cayson Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02.
Cayson Acquisition Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cayson Acquisition
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Bloom Energy: Powering the Future With Decentralized Energy
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Powerhouses: Blue-Chip Stocks Built for the Long Haul
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Why Traders Are Buying the Dip on Johnson & Johnson Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Cayson Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cayson Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.