Dakota Wealth Management Buys Shares of 28,500 Cayson Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CAPN)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cayson Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CAPNFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Dakota Wealth Management owned approximately 0.36% of Cayson Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Cayson Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of CAPN stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. Cayson Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02.

Cayson Acquisition Company Profile

Cayson Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cayson Acquisition Corp is based in NEW YORK.

