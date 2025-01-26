986 Shares in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the third quarter worth $31,000. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 45.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $360.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $331.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.59. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.19 and a 12-month high of $361.63. The company has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Insider Activity at LPL Financial

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.47% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Aneri Jambusaria sold 305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.94, for a total transaction of $101,241.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,204.80. This represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LPLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on LPL Financial from $309.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group raised shares of LPL Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $271.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $310.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LPL Financial

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.