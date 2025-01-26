BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 792.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 341,764 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,560,000 after purchasing an additional 303,480 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 93.9% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 63,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 30,735 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 7.3% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,082,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,013,000 after acquiring an additional 43,766 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance

BDJ opened at $8.78 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $9.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.55.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0619 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

