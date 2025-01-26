SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 85,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,729,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,168,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Ryanair by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 322,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,502,000 after acquiring an additional 68,635 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ryanair by 826.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 621,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,399,000 after acquiring an additional 554,680 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 306.5% during the second quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the second quarter valued at about $1,788,000. 43.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays raised Ryanair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Ryanair Price Performance

RYAAY stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $36.96 and a 1 year high of $60.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.40.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.09). Ryanair had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryanair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4677 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. Ryanair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

