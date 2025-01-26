SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 28,107 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 406.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,107 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.0% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,400,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $315,485,000 after purchasing an additional 257,791 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 1,818,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,889,000 after buying an additional 6,878 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,161,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,559,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 833,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,536,000 after acquiring an additional 51,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 803,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $363,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,164.82. The trade was a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $113.01 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.36 and a twelve month high of $131.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.33 and its 200 day moving average is $119.63. The company has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 32.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.46%.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPD. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.44.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

