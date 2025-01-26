SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 41,625 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 147.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,625 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 57.1% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 500.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

BSY opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.04. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $43.82 and a 52 week high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $335.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 21.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total transaction of $2,447,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,048,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,761,103.25. This trade represents a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 69,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $3,246,971.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,705,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,623,656.76. This represents a 0.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BSY. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Bentley Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

