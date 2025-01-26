SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 3,184 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 34.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Optas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $101,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PDM opened at $8.64 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $5.93 and a one year high of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average is $9.33.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $139.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.56 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PDM. StockNews.com lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Baird R W lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

