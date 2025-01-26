SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 1,110.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 188,446 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 40.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 30.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APLE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:APLE opened at $15.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.02. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $378.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 112.94%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

