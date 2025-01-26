SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) by 83.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,205,366 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.62% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 884.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,943,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,224,000 after buying an additional 7,136,219 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 362,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 68,088 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 306,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,006 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.59% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Price Performance

EWH stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.80. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a twelve month low of $14.64 and a twelve month high of $20.36.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

