On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232,086 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ON were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in ON by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 719,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,083,000 after buying an additional 471,323 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON by 338.3% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 594,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,834,000 after purchasing an additional 459,157 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of ON during the third quarter valued at about $10,263,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in ON in the third quarter worth about $8,425,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in ON by 5,339.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 140,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after buying an additional 138,016 shares in the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Trading Down 0.4 %

ONON stock opened at $60.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 140.02, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.30. On Holding AG has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $60.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of ON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ON from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of ON from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ON from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ON from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.73.

ON Company Profile

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, and all-day activities. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own high-end stores.

