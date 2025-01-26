CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Position Reduced by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Free Report) by 51.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 153,037 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the second quarter worth $1,115,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in CoreCivic by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 102.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 213,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 108,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 2.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CXW opened at $21.22 on Friday. CoreCivic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

CXW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Northland Securities raised their price target on CoreCivic from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

In related news, EVP Anthony L. Grande sold 26,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $576,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,825,288.40. This trade represents a 16.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Garfinkle sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $1,210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,691,977.60. This represents a 15.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $2,389,880. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America’s recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

