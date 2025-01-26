116,567 Shares in Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 116,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Cadeler A/S by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 246,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 102,712 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Cadeler A/S by 1.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 219,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Cadeler A/S by 61.0% during the third quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 114,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 43,435 shares during the last quarter. Price Jennifer C. purchased a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $1,955,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cadeler A/S by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 11,483 shares during the period. 53.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadeler A/S Price Performance

Shares of Cadeler A/S stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day moving average is $25.01. Cadeler A/S has a one year low of $16.29 and a one year high of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cadeler A/S Company Profile

Cadeler A/S ( NYSE:CDLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadeler A/S will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

