SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 710,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 2.56% of Vera Bradley as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRA. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,592,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 249,630 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 23.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 11,366 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 12.2% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 44,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 23.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 385,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 72,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 500,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 137,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

VRA stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.27 and a 12-month high of $8.32.

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.33). Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. On average, research analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women’s handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consist of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

