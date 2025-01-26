SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 5,521 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.1% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.4% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total value of $561,073.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,759,070.64. This represents a 6.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Kober sold 2,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total transaction of $313,762.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,547,050.87. This represents a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 227,212 shares of company stock valued at $28,778,424 in the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $144.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.58. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.25 and a 1 year high of $152.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 139.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.71.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

