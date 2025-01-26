SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 21,819 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 1,106.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,819 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Silicon Laboratories worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,843,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $559,748,000 after buying an additional 54,708 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 28.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 888,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,670,000 after acquiring an additional 195,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,282,000 after acquiring an additional 15,728 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 84.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 273,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,288,000 after acquiring an additional 125,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 231,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the period.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

SLAB opened at $135.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.75. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.00 and a 1 year high of $154.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $166.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.50 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative net margin of 46.93% and a negative return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SLAB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.77, for a total transaction of $281,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,828.55. This trade represents a 5.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.