Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,275 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $3,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Fastly during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fastly by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Fastly during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Fastly by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Fastly from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fastly from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fastly from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

Fastly Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSLY opened at $10.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.88. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fastly news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 49,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $311,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,600,973 shares in the company, valued at $10,006,081.25. This represents a 3.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Artur Bergman sold 16,922 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $105,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,138,900 shares in the company, valued at $38,368,125. The trade was a 0.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 247,779 shares of company stock valued at $2,050,359. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

