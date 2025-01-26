SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 9,104 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,104 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XME. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 14,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 12,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

XME stock opened at $60.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.84 and its 200 day moving average is $61.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $53.38 and a 1-year high of $70.49.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

