SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 82.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 118,386 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $878,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth about $12,946,000. MBB Public Markets I LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 1,903.9% during the 2nd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 65,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 62,199 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Prologis by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 121,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 2,870.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 276,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,027,000 after buying an additional 266,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD opened at $118.90 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.82 and a twelve month high of $135.76. The company has a market capitalization of $110.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.49 and a 200 day moving average of $118.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Prologis from $132.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Prologis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.67.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

