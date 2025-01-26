Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 146.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,792 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,545,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $744,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,293,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $691,132,000 after purchasing an additional 47,872 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,981,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,674,000 after buying an additional 610,021 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $579,630,000 after buying an additional 149,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 73.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,558,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $270,251.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,483,390.13. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,694 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.30, for a total value of $390,128.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,856,448.30. This trade represents a 17.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.96.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:VEEV opened at $223.37 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.25 and a 1-year high of $258.93.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

